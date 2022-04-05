Manufacturing sector added 38,000 jobs last month

The United States added 38,000 factory jobs in March, including 22,000 in durable goods manufacturing, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The job gains reflect the health of the manufacturing sector, Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul said.

"Factory job growth has been a real bright spot in this economy," he said. "A healthy 38,000 manufacturing jobs were added in March, continuing a good run in which we’ve gained 389,000 factory jobs over the past 12 months. There’s good reason to believe this boom can be sustained, as the JOLTS report showed 808,000 openings in manufacturing in February."

Northwest Indiana first grew after manufacturers built company towns around steel mills and oil refineries along the Lake Michigan lakefront. The manufacturing sector remains one of the Region's economic pillars with thousands working in the mills and for heavy industry.

The Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Report index fell to 57.1 in March, down from 58.6 in February. But a reading over 50 represents expansion.

"At 57.1, manufacturers do appear to be maintaining forward momentum despite the myriad challenges they face in meeting demand," PNC Bank Economist Kurt Rankin said. "New orders, production, and to a lesser extent, supplier deliveries component indices combined to lead the topline ISM Manufacturing Report index lower for the month. Improvements in employment, inventories and an easing in backlog of orders offset some of those dampening influences."

Rising commodity prices have been putting pressure on manufacturers.

"This component index rose to 87.1, up from 75.6 in February 2022 and representing the highest reading for this sub-index since June 2021: 92.1," Rankin said. "Prices paid by manufacturers inevitably add to consumer costs as they are passed on by both wholesalers, transportation intermediaries, and retailers. Renewed strength in commodity prices thus signals that consumer price inflation will find little respite in coming months as this latest round of hikes works its way through the system."

Commodity prices may start to ease in April as oil and natural gas prices driven up by the war in Ukraine start to ease. Hiring woes are also easing, the ISM Manufacturing Report found.

The hiring category in the ISM Report got its strongest reading since March 2021.

"Manufacturers have done well to continue workforce expansion in recent months but will continue to face higher wage costs in doing so," Rankin said. "While supply chain issues persist across the U.S. economy regarding both goods and services, employment is also critical to resolving those bottlenecks – as much as acquiring the necessary inputs for production themselves. Labor force availability is scarce, and without workers to run operations, manufacturers will be forced to sink more funds into productivity and capital goods investment while the costs of such investments is already high and interest rates have already begun to rise."

The inventory situation also is improving as backlogs of orders are finally getting filled.

"Also encouraging toward efforts to catch up with demand is that the ISM Manufacturing Report’s Backlog of Orders sub-index eased to 60.0, from 65.0 in February," he said. "Continuing employment gains are undoubtedly helping to resolve order delays. Order backlogs may find some breathing room as new orders decline, as they did with the March reading. Persistently strong price increases could keep that influence entrenched. Backlogged orders may get filled but unfortunately that may be the result of planned future manufacturing activity subsiding, at least temporarily while price pressures and borrowing costs work toward equilibrium."

