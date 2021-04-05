Many stores and restaurants will continue to require masks after Indiana mandate ends

Indiana's statewide mask mandate ends Tuesday, but that doesn't mean people will be able to waltz into privately owned businesses without a face mask.

Many retailers and restaurants across Northwest Indiana plan to heed the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts and continue to require masks on their premises.

While some merchants may drop the mask requirement after the state ceases to mandate face coverings, big corporate chains and local mom-and-pop shops alike said they would continue to require masks on the property as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus that has killed nearly 570,000 Americans thus far.

McDonald's, Vanis Salon & Day Spa and many other companies said they plan no immediate changes to their mask policies, often citing the health and safety of employees and customers.

The requirements are likely to stay in place at many establishments until the CDC says it's no longer necessary to prevent the spread of the virus that's infected more than 31 million Americans since last March.