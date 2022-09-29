Maple City Roasters expands distribution to Highland

Maple City Roasters, an independent coffee roastery based in Michigan City, has expanded its distribution to Highland.

Its locally roasted beans are now stocked at Humane Indiana’s PAWS Resale and Gift Shop in Highland, which sells many locally made products.

Owned by Scott Ott and Tina Welches, Maple City Roasters was founded in Michigan City 12 years ago. It imports organic and Fair Trade coffee beans from all over the world.

Maple City Roasters offers original blends, decaf, flavored coffee, a monthly delivery service and green beans for home roasters. The roastery also has cold brew packs, K-cups, CBD-infused coffee, appetite suppressant coffee and tea. It roasts beans a few times a week to ensure peak freshness.

“The key to great coffee is in the roasting,” said Scott Ott, owner and president of Maple City Roasters. “Roasted coffee beans achieve their peak flavor and aroma right after roasting, and we roast our beans several times a week and ship them immediately right to your door, or to our partners, like Humane Indiana. As animal lovers, we are proud to partner with Humane Indiana and PAWS Resale.”

PAWS is a resale and gift shop at 8149 Kennedy Ave. in Highland that supports Humane Indiana’s shelter, clinic and wildlife rehabilitation center. It carries a selection of locally made products from small businesses and artisans from across Northwest Indiana.

“Humane Indiana wanted to add coffees and teas to the assortment of local goods we sell, and Maple City Roasters is a favorite in local coffee shops, farmers’ markets and gourmet shops. We are excited about this opportunity to offer their products at PAWS,” said Brian Fitzpatrick, CEO of Humane Indiana.

For more information, visit maplecityroasters.com or www.humaneindiana.org.