A sweet tradition will soon return to the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The annual Maple Sugar Time festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday March 12 at Chellburg Farm, which is on Mineral Springs Road between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12 in Porter.

People can see how maple syrup is made, try their hand at maple sugaring and take self-guided tours.

"In addition to the tours, delicious maple-themed products will be available for sale, including maple glazed pork belly sandwiches from the Wood, Stock and Grill food truck," Indiana Dunes National Park Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "Maple desserts will also be for sale from Scoops A’ more, which is serving maple-flavored gelato atop waffles. Before you head home stop by the front of the farmhouse where Indiana-produced maple syrup and related products like maple-flavored popcorn will be for sale. You can even learn how to make maple syrup at home and how modern maple sugar farmers make syrup today."

Visitors to the farm can learn about the history of maple syrup making there dating back to pre-settlement times from a series of educational panels by the historic sugar shack. During Maple Syrup Time, it gets even more in-depth.

"During the weekend, rangers and volunteers will be stationed along the farm trail to explain how Native Americans first boiled maple sap into sugar and how early settlers used large iron kettles to make syrup," Rowe said. "While walking along the maple trail you will pass by the sugar shack where sap is still boiled down the way the Chellberg family did it back in the 1930s. Kids can learn how to tap a tree at the Maple Fun Zone and can meet some of the farm animals while enjoying a maple syrup snow cone."

The National Park Entrance Fees, normally $25 for one to seven days per car, will be suspended the weekend of Maple Syrup Time.

"If you can’t make the festival weekend, feel free to stop by Chellberg Farm and visit with our volunteers at the sugar shack from Saturday, March 4, through the festival weekend," Rowe said.

For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit our website at nps.gov/indu and our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS/