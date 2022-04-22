Marian Theatre Guild to stage 'Southern Fried Funeral' after two-year hiatus

The Marian Theatre Guild is finally going to stage "Southern Fried Funeral" after a two-year hiatus.

The spring production will run from Saturday through May 1 in the auditorium of St. John the Baptist Church at 1849 Lincoln Ave.

The comedic play by Osborne & Eppler follows the aftermath of Dewey Frye's death, which leaves his family to "pick up the pieces – that is, if they don't kill each other first." The southerners feud, fight and meddle at his funeral in the play about family.

It was originally scheduled to take place in early 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic took place.

"The set was almost complete way ahead of schedule for a change," Gayle Kosalko said. "The cast had just sat down to have their first read-through and then the pandemic hit. Marian Theatre Guild basically closed the curtain and that was that until the end of this March when everybody went back. Jayma Kay Emerson is still the director. The core of the original cast is there though over the two-year period, things have changed and some actors aren't able to work in the show."

The Marian Theatre Guild had never previously missed a production in more than 90 years.

"Everything went on hiatus but we're really excited to finally present it with most of the original cast members except those who are no longer available. It's still a great cast," Emerson said. "It's a fun little show set in Mississippi in which the husband passes away and then family infighting takes place. It's a light take on a horrible situation. Friends and family come in and out and don't necessarily get along with each other. It's a fun light show that's lighthearted with a couple of heavy moments when it's dealing with death."

"Southern Fried Funeral" had a much longer path to the stage than most plays.

"It was a little challenging at first with some of the original actors stepping down," she said. "But we hit the ground running with rehearsals with the new cast members. It was a very different experience wearing masks and being very careful. But it was a good feeling getting back together."

She said it offers a perfect chance to get back out and go to the theater.

"It's a great opportunity to see something fun and support local live theater if you're looking for something to do," she said.

The play will take place at 8:15 p.m. on Saturdays April 23 and 30 and at 3 p.m. April 24 and May 1.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Face masks will be required.

For more information, call 219-473-7555.

