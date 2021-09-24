Married OBGYNs now practicing with Franciscan Physician Network

A married couple who are both OBGYNs joined Franciscan Health Network and are welcoming new patients in Crown Point and Winfield.

Both physicians are board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Ashley Monk trained at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Illinois, and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Garden City Hospital in Garden City, Michigan. She joined Franciscan Physician Network Winfield Health Center at 11161 Randolph St. in Winfield.

Her clinical interest included obstetrics, women’s preventative health care and minimally invasive surgery. She is accepting new patients for in-person visits at the medical office in Winfield or virtually via telehealth appointments.

Call (219) 662-9424 to make an appointment or for more information.

Her husband, John Monk, joined the Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Health Center. He trained at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, and also did his residency in obstetrics and gynecology was at Garden City Hospital in Garden City, Michigan.

His clinical interests include irregular periods and polycystic ovary syndrome, women’s preventative health care and minimally invasive surgery.