Marriott honors White Lodging as Developer of the Year

The Marriott hotel chain recently showered Merrillville-based White Lodging with several awards, including Developer of the Year, Opening of the Year and the Partnership Circle Award.
"Marriott has been a great partner and we wear the brand with pride and great respect on every project we're involved in, whether an owner, operator or developer," said Deno Yiankes, president and CEO for investments and development at White Lodging. "We're proud of this recognition as it truly demonstrates our associate's commitment to excellence on behalf of our guests and our properties."
White Lodging was honored as among the best-performing Marriott business partners at the Marriott CONNECT Conference in San Diego, attended by more than 1,000 Marriott International hotel owners, operators and developers from across the country.
The Merrillville-based hotel developer and operator, founded in 1985 by Bruce White, won Marriott's Developer of the Year award for two hotels — the 32-story dual-branded Aloft and Element Austin Downtown, and the dual-branded Fairfield Inn & Suites and TownePlace Suites in Louisville. White was also recognized for its pipeline of eight more Marriott-branded hotels slated to open within the next three years.
The Austin hotels have 418 rooms, while the Louisville hotels have 157 rooms, and White Lodging is building another hotel by the convention center in Austin.
The Element Austin Downtown, which has three restaurants, including a rooftop bar and gaming yard known as Upstairs at Caroline, was one of 11 hotels nationwide to take home Marriott's Opening of the Year Award.
White Lodging, which represents 57 Marriott-branded hotels across the country, also received Marriot's Partnership Circle Award.
White Lodging operates more than 90 hotels and 30 restaurants in 19 states. with more than $1 billion in managed revenue.