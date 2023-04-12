The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's Miller neighborhood will exhibit the work of artist Nancy Hejna.

"So Far: Nancy Hejna Artworks in Exhibit" opens on April 28 in the art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. and runs through June 2.

"Over three decades, artist and author Nancy Hejna has created a body of work that rests both in beauty and tragedy, delving into topics of the darkest nature and finding peace in the surrounding natural environment," The Miller Beach Arts and Creative District said in a press release. "Her visual work includes painting, drawings, sculpture, assemblage work, and is often inspired by the Midwest landscape surrounding Lake Michigan, and the rich imagery of 19th-century painters such as Whistler, Turner, Innes, and pre-impressionist France."

She's a retired pediatric occupational therapist who lives in Miller and often walks along the beach. Creatively, she's a visual artist and also a writer.

"After the death of her two sons, two years apart, Hejna moved to Miller Beach with an urgency to write, resulting in the publication of two collections of poetry and essays. In Search of an Alternate Ending: A Journey Through Love and Loss is a conversation between mother and son inspired by the son’s writings discovered after his death from a heroin overdose," the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District said in a press release. "The inclusion of the author's artwork and family photos creates a powerful visual experience within the book. Her memoir RAINBOW HAIR - Embracing Interdimensional Motherhood contemplates universal experiences – birth, family, motherhood, death. With humor and awe, Hejna relates sentinel, almost miraculous experiences, that led her to the conclusion that love never dies."

The exhibit features all of her creative expressions.

“As I look back on things I’ve painted, drawn and assembled,” Hejna says, “I can find traces of life events, emotions — moments in time — as if viewing a visual journal. I believe the best art is personal, flowing from an internal place usually unbidden. Most recently the work contains photos, memorializing what has become lost in the physical.”

An opening reception with a cash bar and light refreshments will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5. An artist talk, reading and book signing will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 21.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org or call 219-885-9114.