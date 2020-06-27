Mary Ann Korenic named new Trust CEO for Wintrust Wealth Management

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann Korenic has been named the new Trust CEO for Wintrust Wealth Management and is tasked with guiding its growth.

Korenic, who has 20 years of experience in wealth management, trust and estate planning and fiduciary expertise, was named CEO of The Chicago Trust Co., which offers trust and estate services coverage through Dyer Bank & Trust and other Wintrust branches across the south suburbs.

“We are excited to have Mary Ann lead The Chicago Trust Company,” said Thomas Zidar, Chairman and CEO of Wintrust Wealth Management. “Two of her greatest strengths — developing new business and building relationships with commercial bankers, other Wintrust partners, and centers of influence — will be an excellent complement to our very capable and experienced team at the trust company.”

A University of Illinois graduate, Korenic previously served as vice president and senior fiduciary executive at First National Bank in Lansing. She's also worked for Wells Fargo, Fifth Third Bank and Northern Trust. She joined The Chicago Trust Company in 2013 as a trust officer and senior wealth adviser.

In 2018, she was promoted to managing director in wealth services for the entire Chicago market.