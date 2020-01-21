Mascot Hall of Fame a contender for USA Today's Best New Museum

Fire off a few celebratory shots from a T-shirt cannon, because Whiting's new Mascot Hall of Fame is up for a major award.

The wacky family-friendly children's museum that enshrines furry sports mascots like Benny the Bull was nominated for a USA Today 10Best Travel Award, and you could help vote it in as the Best New Museum in North America.

The Mascot Hall of Fame, located at 1851 Front St. near the Whiting lakefront, is dedicated to legendary sports mascots, both collegiate and professional, like the Phillie Phanatic, Mr. Met, the Jazz Bear and Ohio State University's Brutus. The museum is one of 20 nominees nationally.

"2019 saw the opening of the Mascot Hall of Fame in Indiana, a new museum 'celebrating the unsung heroes of sports and communities,'" USA Today said. "This kid-friendly space includes a t-shirt shooter, sports court and interactive playground area, hands-on Science of Silliness Lab and a Build-A-Mascot Workshop from Build-A-Bear."

Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said the recognition in a national publication could help drive traffic to the museum, which is aimed at bringing more year-round tourism to the beach community on Lake Michigan.