Mascot Hall of Fame director resigns as Whiting looks to boost attendance, mayor says

WHITING — National Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Director Orestes Hernandez has resigned amid a "philosophical difference" over how to drive more attendance to the museum, which fell far short of projections in its first year, Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said.
The Whiting attraction recently was a finalist for a USA Today "10Best Travel Award" for best new museum in the United States and has garnered media attention from across North America, including from National Public Radio, Smithsonian Magazine and the Toronto Star.
But all the buzz has not yet translated into the targeted amount of visitors at the shiny new $18 million museum near the Whiting lakefront.
The museum at 1851 Front St., near the entrance to Whiting Lakefront Park, drew just over 30,000 paying visitors last year when consultants projected it would bring in 55,000 in its first year of operation, Stahura said.
"I have accepted the resignation of the executive director as we look to move in another direction," Stahura said. "We're all appreciative of the work he's done to get the museum up and running, but it's time to go in another direction to make sure the museum is sustainable for the long term. It veered off that path, and we're looking to stabilize it."
Whiting expected the new museum — originally just an online hall of fame that celebrates mascots like the Phillie Phanatic and Benny the Bull in professional and collegiate sports — to operate at a deficit for the first few years as it gets established, Stahura said. Its overhead actually came in under budget in 2019, but the museum needs to bring its attendance up, he said.
"This is not based on how I thought the museum is being run or the performance," he said. "It was projected to have a loss for this year and projected to have a loss for the second year. This was a mutual agreement because of a philosophical difference over how to work toward the goals we set. Both of us agreed it was time to move on."
Whiting now will review its options, which could involve restructuring how the museum is staffed, Stahura said. The executive director position could end up being eliminated, he said.
The city will review how to better market the two-story museum as a family-friendly attraction to the greater Chicagoland market, Stahura said.
"It's a start-up facility, and there are a million unknowns," he said. "We've had enormous success getting media coverage, and it's still a great concept. We just need to right paid attendance to make things happen. We're looking to drive the attendance higher and meet our target for 2020. We're at 30,000 right now, and we certainly want to get a little more than that. We need to step up the pace of improvement."
Hernandez could not be immediately reached for comment.
He previously served as vice president of business development at the Coral Gables Museum near Miami and also worked for the Miami Marlins and the PGA Tour. He took the reins at the museum just before it opened in December 2018, replacing former Executive Director Al Spajer, who led the capital campaign to raise the funds to get the museum built.
An email sent to Hernandez bounced back with an automated response saying he is no longer employed at the Mascot Hall of Fame and referred questions to Spajer, who did not immediately return messages.
It's not always easy to draw in visitors to new attractions overnight, but the National Mascot Hall of Fame still could end up being a major draw to Northwest Indiana and one that complements other attractions, getting visitors to stay longer, said Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
"The Mascot Hall of Fame is probably one of the more important additions to our inventory in recent years," he said. "Mayor (David) Uran brought the Bulldog Park ice rink to Crown Point, and Mayor (Thomas) McDermott brought the SportsPlex to Hammond. These are family-focused centers of activities. But the Mascot Hall of Fame clearly is one of those with the most potential."
The SSCVA got the museum prominently featured in a Visit Indiana television commercial in the Chicago market last year, Batistatos said. The Hammond-based tourism agency for Lake County is willing to lend its marketing and public relations expertise to help Whiting bring in more visitors to the Mascot Hall of Fame, he said.
"It's not usual that in the first year you would miss the mark with attendance," he said. "But this is a huge asset. It helps us sell the facility itself, sell downtown Whiting as a wonderful, walkable, family-friendly downtown, sell the Whiting Lakefront Park with the view of the Chicago skyline reinforcing its close proximity, and sell our other lakefront attractions like the 61st National Park that shows we're a family-friendly destination for families across the Midwest."