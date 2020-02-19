Mascot Hall of Fame director resigns as Whiting looks to boost attendance, mayor says

"This is not based on how I thought the museum is being run or the performance," he said. "It was projected to have a loss for this year and projected to have a loss for the second year. This was a mutual agreement because of a philosophical difference over how to work toward the goals we set. Both of us agreed it was time to move on."

Whiting now will review its options, which could involve restructuring how the museum is staffed, Stahura said. The executive director position could end up being eliminated, he said.

The city will review how to better market the two-story museum as a family-friendly attraction to the greater Chicagoland market, Stahura said.

"It's a start-up facility, and there are a million unknowns," he said. "We've had enormous success getting media coverage, and it's still a great concept. We just need to right paid attendance to make things happen. We're looking to drive the attendance higher and meet our target for 2020. We're at 30,000 right now, and we certainly want to get a little more than that. We need to step up the pace of improvement."

Hernandez could not be immediately reached for comment.