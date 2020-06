Masks required at Horseshoe, other Caesars properties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caesars Entertainment, owner of Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, announced Wednesday it is requiring everyone indoors at its properties to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The policy went into effect at 2 p.m. Central Time and applies to all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby in properties.

Previously, all employees were required to wear masks, but guests were required to only at table games.

Caesars CEO Tony Rodio said the change comes as part of the company's promise to continue to review recommendations from health experts.

“As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks, because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person,” Rodio said.

Anyone who refuses to wear a mask, after being asked, will be directed to leave the property.