Massive America's Antique Mall coming to Highland Ultra Plaza

"The menu is to be determined but it's a place to take a break from shopping," she said. "You'll be able to sit down for a meal or grab a snack."

In the summer, it will host many events outside in the parking lot, such as vintage markets, car shows and food trucks.

The retailer is in the middle of extensive interior renovations to the property. The goal is to eventually expand to 10 locations nationwide over the next five years.

"It's a chance for vendors to run their own small businesses," Coppedge said. "While we plan to operate in multiple regions, we'll be supporting local businesses and let people have their own small businesses."

America's Antique Mall is now soliciting vendors to sell their wares at the Highland store.

"It will be a high-traffic location," she said. "It will be a destination for the community. We encourage qualified dealers to apply through our Facebook page."

The retailer hired Melanie MacKenzie to serve as store manager in Highland. She has 15 years of retail experience, including as a manager at Pier 1 and DSW. She also ran a seasonal market that featured 150 artisans, artists and vintage vendors.