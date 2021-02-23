Massive America's Antique Mall coming to Highland Ultra Plaza

A massive antique mall that aims to become a national chain will soon open in the Highland Ultra Plaza at Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road.
America's Antique Mall, which opened its first location in Melbourne, Florida in 2019, will open a 55,000-square-foot antique mall in the former Gold's Gym and Big Lots spaces in the outdoor shopping mall, which plunged into foreclosure after the Ultra supermarket closed in 2017, following the bankruptcy of Joliet-based Central Grocers.
The new antique mall at 8311 Indianapolis Boulevard will be home to about 300 locked showcases and 300 booths. It's now recruiting dealers to sell antiques, vintage collectibles, jewelry, home decor, furniture and memorabilia.
"It's going to be one of the biggest in the area," owner Julie Coppedge said. "The location in Melbourne draws people from all over the state. They make it a weekend getaway. Being so close to the interstate helps people find us. Many people enjoy visiting multiple antique malls and making it a day."
America's Antique Mall will offer a wide and changing selection for the avid treasure hunter.
"It will depend on the vendors, but we expect antiques, collectibles, one-of-a-kind art, artisan, wares, home decor, farmhouse, decor, things of that nature," Coppedge said.
It will include a cafe that will offer full meals and coffee for people to sip as they stroll around the store.
"The menu is to be determined but it's a place to take a break from shopping," she said. "You'll be able to sit down for a meal or grab a snack."
In the summer, it will host many events outside in the parking lot, such as vintage markets, car shows and food trucks.
The retailer is in the middle of extensive interior renovations to the property. The goal is to eventually expand to 10 locations nationwide over the next five years.
"It's a chance for vendors to run their own small businesses," Coppedge said. "While we plan to operate in multiple regions, we'll be supporting local businesses and let people have their own small businesses."
America's Antique Mall is now soliciting vendors to sell their wares at the Highland store.
"It will be a high-traffic location," she said. "It will be a destination for the community. We encourage qualified dealers to apply through our Facebook page."
The retailer hired Melanie MacKenzie to serve as store manager in Highland. She has 15 years of retail experience, including as a manager at Pier 1 and DSW. She also ran a seasonal market that featured 150 artisans, artists and vintage vendors.
The goal is to open in Northwest Indiana by this summer. Exactly when will depend on how the construction goes.
"We're just excited to be joining the Region," she said. "We look forward to meeting the community."
For more information, visit www.AmericasAntiqueMall.com, call 219-209-3642, email americasantiquemall@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.
