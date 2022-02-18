Massive 'forward-thinking' Vitalize Valpo project to connect the community, university

VALPARAISO — Many college campuses across the state and country are surrounded by university villages and off-campus housing that provide a segue from gown to town.

Just off a busy highway and a short walk from downtown, the Valparaiso University campus has been a bit of an island. But amid cutbacks and declining enrollment at the Lutheran university, a massive master-planned development project aims to better link the campus with the community.

AVRO Development, an arm of Valparaiso University, is spearheading the Vitalize Valpo project that aims to coordinate development on 130 acres around and on the outskirts of the campus. The project aims to bring senior and multifamily housing, hotels, a university village-type area and potentially a restaurant and sports bar while shoring up the university's endowment and strengthening its finances.

Valparaiso University would be a development partner, locking in long-term revenue for the college.

"Given the current climate of higher education and the challenges institutions across the country face, we view AVRO as an essential part of our strategy to consider our physical footprint in an innovative way and unlock the incredible value of our real estate portfolio," Valparaiso University President José Padilla said.

The university recently kicked off the project by selling the former campus mail center building to tabletop game accessory manufacturer Litko Aerosystems.

"One of the most exciting things about this development is the potential that it has," said Timothy Jensen, president and owner of Indianapolis-based Veridus Group. "The university is going from having an inward focus to an outward focus. This will engage the community more than the university has in the past."

Veridus Group is serving as a consultant on the project before construction as AVRO looks to bring in one or more developers.

"There's vacant land that could enhance the community and not just the campus. They're looking at what to do with excess grounds on the campus and how to bring in investment," Jensen said. "The university is being forward-thinking about how it can bring in investment along the highly developable ground on Silhavy Road and Lincolnway. Instead of disposing of excess ground, it's asking how do we make an investment opportunity? The university and city can work together to make something bigger than either could create by themselves."

Such large-scale master-planned projects are rare in Northwest Indiana. Holladay Properties developed the 350- to 400-acre AmeriPlex business parks in Portage and Merrillville, and the Saxon Group bought the Lansing Country Club, said David Lasser with Merrillville-based Commercial In-Sites.

"It sounds nice to be able to walk from apartments to nearby restaurants and shops," he said.

Aaron McDermott, co-founder and president of Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial, said the property had promise but would be better suited for some uses over others.

"Land near the university is scarce right now, so deciding what the final plan will look like is going to be an important factor. I do not see any type of student housing working there because of the low occupancy rates some of the other private projects have near the university," he said. "Combine that with college enrollment rates going down sharply since the pandemic and a lot of developers are going to be hesitant to take on that kind of project.

"I can see this being an excellent business park given the high demand for industrial lately. It also makes a lot of sense for single-family housing opportunities or even a destination retail user. Overall there are a lot of opportunities, but a project of this scale is going to take some time to get going."

AVRO Development President Luke Aeschliman said the university has been amassing the land over the past few years. Some of it is just off campus while other portions are unused, such as 25 acres on the west side of campus that used to house the law school before it was disbanded.

"It was assembled over several years to put under the same umbrella," he said. "We're looking at how that fits into the campus master plan with high-density and pedestrian-friendly projects on these peripheral properties. We're doing market studies on the highest and best use over the long term that will generate cash flows and benefit the community."

AVRO Development hopes to develop the properties through joint ventures, aiming to remain invested in the real estate over the long term. It's looking for appropriate uses based on market studies, such as senior living.

"Seniors could drive a significant amount to the university," he said. "Retirement homes with a full continuum of care where they age in place could be a major component. The residents would have clinical research opportunities and be part of the campus, whether attending sporting events or visiting the Brauer Museum of Art. They would be woven into the fabric of the campus. What better place to spend those retirement years than by a college in the greater Chicago metropolitan area? They could pursue lifelong learning and take classes on campus."

Valparaiso University could reap many potential benefits, Aeschliman said.

"More residents nearby would mean more bodies on campus," he said. "It would generate ongoing cash flows and diversify the endowment."

AVRO also is interested in market-rate multi-family housing that could be apartments, condos or townhomes.

"We're still trying to understand the appropriate mix of housing," he said. "It could be upperclassmen, young professionals and empty-nesters. We want to provide that opportunity without cutting it off. We're not going to limit ourselves by building student housing. It would help get traffic to the campus, drive more people to attend sporting events and increase access to the workforce."

The developer believes the location is prime for development.

"The real estate situation is right between the commercial corridors and downtown Valparaiso," he said. "Residents would have access to the best of both worlds."

It's not known whether AVRO will team up with one developer on one sweeping project or several to redevelop each individual property one by one. But either way, the process could take many years.

The hope is to bring in attractive mixed-use projects that would expand retail and restaurant options just off campus.

"It could be a multiyear process of marketing to developers and working with the city to get the right pieces in place to achieve our vision for the development," he said. "Certainly we'd want to have design guidelines that flow with this area of town and that have good curb appeal. We're looking for nice quality development and to be strategic in the amount of street-level retail that would be accessible to pedestrians."

A goal is to make Valparaiso University more attractive to prospective students while also spurring more economic growth in the city.

"Long term, we would like to have a university village surrounding campus that would leave a nice impression," Aeschliman said. "This is an opportunity to do developments that benefit our campus and the community at large rather than sell the real estate and be at the mercy of the new ownership."

For more information, visit vitalizevalpo.com.

