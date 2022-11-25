 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Massive Kids Empire playground and party zone coming to Dick's Sporting Goods space at Southlake Mall

  • Updated
  • 0
A Kids Empire is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

A massive playground and party zone will take over part of the vacant Dick's Sporting Goods space at the Southlake Mall.

Kids Empire signed a lease to take move into the former anchor store, Southlake Mall Marketing and Business Development Manager Kristyn Filetti said.

"They're taking a portion of it, but it's a pretty large square footage," she said. "It's a good portion of it."

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

The outdoor and sporting goods retailer moved across U.S. 30 to a new location 2644 E. 79th Ave in the outdoor The Crossing at Hobart mall last fall.

Most department stores in malls own their own spaces, putting the mall operators in a difficult position to fill the space when the anchor stores close or go bankrupt. But Southlake Mall owns the Dick's Sporting Goods space and was able to find a new tenant in less than a year.

"We're thrilled to have them come in and to have something else to offer our families," she said. "We're very excited."

Southlake Mall management is also hoping to bring in one or more businesses to fill up the rest of the Dick's Sporting Goods space.

"It will depend on what the needs are of the potential tenant," Filetti said. "They could break that up and divide it up into more spaces. I believe they're looking for just one more."

Kids Empire is based in California.

"It's an entertainment concept," Filetti said. "It's a huge indoor playground for kids to play on. They do parties and birthday parties. It's a multi-level playground with climbing and slides. It's like a Discover Zone or Leaps and Bounds concept, a large indoor play area."

Kids Empire has locations in Arizona, California, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Utah.

"It's a national chain," she said. "This is their first Northwest Indiana location."

Kids Empire has four Chicago area locations, mostly in the western suburbs.

People can book party rooms or just get admission for the day. Kids Empire sells snacks, pizza and birthday cake as well.

Construction should start soon on renovating the vacant space. The hope is that it will open as soon as next year, Filetti said.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

