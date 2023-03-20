Construction of a new $50.3 million Domino's facility in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville is complete.

Indianapolis-based Pure Development finished the new 111,734-square-foot facility for Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Domino's to use for the production, storing and distribution of pizza dough across the Midwest.

“The Pure team is thrilled to deliver this new state-of-the-art facility to Domino’s Pizza to support important growth in the company’s business throughout Indiana and across the Midwest,” said Drew Sanders, co-founder and principal at Pure Development.

Pure Development, a 13-year-old development firm that has built more than 100 buildings across the country, including mixed-use, office and industrial projects, broke ground on the construction in August 2021. It's a hub in the Domino's supply chain that provides dough to its pizza restaurants in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“We see firsthand the exciting economic growth created by projects like this, and we are proud to play a role in supporting Domino’s vision and expansion,” said Chris Seger, co-founder and principal at Pure Development.

The new Domino's facility in the northeast corner of the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads will employ 144 people with an annual payroll of $7.7 million. It's on a 15.2-acre site that will give it room to expand in the future if warranted.

Domino's has been expanding across the country, including by building many new restaurants in Northwest Indiana in recent years, such as in Highland, Griffith, Hobart, Merrillville, Munster and Cedar Lake.

“We are grateful to the Pure Development team, our vendors and our partners, for their hard work on this project," said Jon Carpenter, senior development manager at Pure Development. "It is our goal to help our clients achieve their goals every time they work with us on a new project.”

Tucked between Broadway and Interstate 65, AmeriPlex also is home to Amazon, Dawn Food Products, Ivy Tech Community College, Pinnacle Healthcare Hospital, Vibra Hospital, Pro-Fab Sheet Metal, Midwest Tire, Horizon Financial Management and the Pipefitters Union. It's been continuing to draw new tenants with the town bringing in hundreds of millions in new investment in recent years.