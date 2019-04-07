A massive police presence swarmed around a crime scene Sunday night just east of downtown Hammond.
Police closed down a section of Sohl Avenue at the intersection of Willow Street in downtown around 8 p.m. Sunday, redirecting traffic at the eastern edge of downtown. They taped off a crime scene around a black car with a shattered windshield parked in the middle of the street with the passenger door ajar. Its wheels were cut hard to the right.
The car with the smashed out window was abandoned in the middle of the street in front of Just 1 More bar, which was not part of the roped-off crime scene.
Police and a bartender declined to comment about what happened.
About four police cars were stationed around the crime scene and at least a dozen more police cars with lights flashing blocked off a section of E. State Street between Sohl Avenue and Calumet Avenue, where officers were questioning residents.
A patrol officer at the scene said an investigation was underway and no details about what happened were immediately available.
Hammond police officials did not immediately return messages.