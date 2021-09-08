Matching jobs, workers focus of new workforce coordinator

LAPORTE — A new position has been created to try and fill more job openings at factories in LaPorte.

Erik Nelson is the new workforce development coordinator for the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

“Erik is going to be focused on bringing workforce options to our local employers,” said Bert Cook, executive director of LEAP.

The new position is partially funded with a $175,000 grant from the Howmet Aerospace Foundation.

Cook said the three-year grant will also pay for high school seniors throughout LaPorte County to obtain the skills necessary for local job openings in manufacturing.

About a dozen of the scholarships for Ivy Tech Community College will target positions in maintenance requiring electrical and other skills to keep things like assembly lines running.

“Almost every manufacturer is looking for maintenance people as we speak. You can almost write your own paycheck because it’s such a position of need,” he said.

A number of groups from the public and private sectors have been working together to meet local workforce needs for several years.