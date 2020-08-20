Mattress maker a dream for job creation in LaPorte County

The council is expected to grant final approval to the ERA on Sept. 28.

The company is listed by Furniture Today as among the 10 largest makers of mattresses in the U.S. It employs about 950 people at eight other locations in Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona, Washington, Connecticut and Illinois. Corsicana Mattress was founded in 1971. It makes a number of products including memory foam, innerspring and hybrid mattresses. It makes NightsBridge, Early Bird, Renue, American Bedding and Sleep Inc.-brand mattresses, all of which include roll-pack models.

The new LaPorte factory will make 1,500 boxed beds per day, which simplifies delivery.

Booth said the plant here is being added to meet an increase in demand partially driven by online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a very successful year,” he said.

LaPorte County was chosen because of its available workforce and close proximity to customers in markets like Chicago and Detroit, who now can receive same-day product delivery.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering up to $2.3 million in conditional tax credits based on job creation.