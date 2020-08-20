Mattress maker a dream for job creation in LaPorte County

LAPORTE — It’s practically a dream come true for economic development officials in LaPorte County.
A leading maker of mattresses in the U.S. is bringing up to 350 new jobs to a manufacturing building last occupied more than 20 years ago by the old Scott Foresman book publishing company.
Corsicana Mattress Co. will operate a 165,000-square-foot assembly plant at Ind. 2 and 500 West between LaPorte and Westville.
James Booth, chief operating officer for the Dallas, Texas based firm, said the plan is to renovate and repurpose the facility, then start production with about 60 workers by the end of the year. The company has established a temporary location on Woodland Avenue in Michigan City to hire and train new employees for when the factory opens in December.
Close to 300 more employees are expected to be hired by 2023.
“It’s exciting,” Booth said.
Tony Rodriguez, executive director of the LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development, said the average worker salary will be about $15 per hour.
“These are meat and potatoes type jobs that offer health care benefits,” he said.
The LaPorte County Council on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to placing the firm into an Economic Revitalization Area so the company is eligible to seek a 10-year tax abatement on its projected $8.6 million investment.
The council is expected to grant final approval to the ERA on Sept. 28.
The company is listed by Furniture Today as among the 10 largest makers of mattresses in the U.S. It employs about 950 people at eight other locations in Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona, Washington, Connecticut and Illinois. Corsicana Mattress was founded in 1971. It makes a number of products including memory foam, innerspring and hybrid mattresses. It makes NightsBridge, Early Bird, Renue, American Bedding and Sleep Inc.-brand mattresses, all of which include roll-pack models.
The new LaPorte factory will make 1,500 boxed beds per day, which simplifies delivery.
Booth said the plant here is being added to meet an increase in demand partially driven by online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had a very successful year,” he said.
LaPorte County was chosen because of its available workforce and close proximity to customers in markets like Chicago and Detroit, who now can receive same-day product delivery.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering up to $2.3 million in conditional tax credits based on job creation.
Dollar General in June of 2019 moved into the former Spartan Nash food warehouse along U.S 421 in Westville after investing more than $20 million in that once vacant structure.
LaPorte County Council president Randy Novak said anytime a new company makes use of an empty building is especially satisfying because it eliminates an eyesore and source of discouragement.
“We appreciate people coming and building new buildings. Don’t get me wrong, but when they revitalize a building like that, it’s always great. And the jobs, it’s a win, win,” he said.
— Staff writer Joseph S. Pete contributed to this report.
