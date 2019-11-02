The long-delayed Mayfield Place subdivision in Michigan City is being revived after being stalled just a fraction of the way complete for 15 years.
Developer Mayfield Partners and the city of Michigan City partnered on the $7 million project that will build 30 more homes ranging between $225,000 and $275,000 in price.
The subdivision's original developer initially had trouble selling lots under the then-market conditions. After the developer died and the property went into foreclosure, eight homeowners were left on an unfinished road for a decade. Mayfield Partners bought the property out of foreclosure and the city agreed to finish the road and take over its maintenance.
“We could no longer ignore the homeowners who have paid property taxes all of these years and did not receive adequate city service," Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer said. "The city's investment will be repaid quickly with the addition of 30 new homes, which will add a minimum annual property tax revenue of approximately $75,000 a year. This is a great return on investment for the city.”
Newly built homes in the subdivision on Tyron Road will be two-story and Craftsman-style, though not all identical.
"It’s been over 15 years that these existing homeowners have been without a resolution and we applaud the city for taking a stand to help these homeowners and making this project a possibility," developer Michael Conner said. "We have been waiting for the right economic climate and market demand to build houses and now is the best time to start.”
For more information, call 312-735-2912.