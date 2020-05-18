MC exploring use of scholarship funds for coronavirus relief

MICHIGAN CITY — A fund providing $5,000 per year scholarships to Michigan City High School graduates could be tapped to help residents struggling financially because of the public health emergency.
The City Council has scheduled a workshop for Tuesday to further discuss the proposal to take $750,000 out of the city’s Promise Scholarship account for COVID-19 relief.
The measure was offered by Councilwoman Angie Nelson-Deuitch, who feels there’s plenty in the $3.9 million fund to help out-of-work citizens pay for things like rent and utility bills.
She said the most that has been drawn from the account for scholarships in any given year is about $200,000.
The first scholarships were awarded in 2017.
“It’s just something to give back to these students and their families who are struggling,” Nelson-Deuitch said.
Councilman Bryant Dabney said he supports using the fund to help people financially if the city is in a position to do it.
He said the city just started digging itself out of a financial hole before COVID-19 brought great uncertainty on future collections of property taxes, casino proceeds and other funding sources.
Dabney said the impact of the economic downturn on those revenue streams needs to be known before dipping into the scholarship fund if the city needs it later to help stay afloat.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen to the tax flow of the city,” he said.
The council will also discuss at the workshop another proposal by Nelson-Deuitch: to offer $200,000 in forgivable loans to small, independently owned businesses that failed to qualify for other government assistance programs related to the virus.
Nelson-Deuitch said those dollars would come from $764,000 in a revolving loan fund maintained by the city’s Economic Development Corp.
Both of the funds she proposed for COVID-19 relief are funded by casino revenue, she said.
Council President Sean Fitzpatrick said finances are an issue but elected officials were voted in by people to represent their interests, which include help through a major crisis.
“I definitely think that this is something that’s important,” he said.
The proposals could be presented to the City Council for possible action at its next regularly scheduled session on Tuesday immediately following the 6 p.m. workshop.
