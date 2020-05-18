MC exploring use of scholarship funds for coronavirus relief

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MICHIGAN CITY — A fund providing $5,000 per year scholarships to Michigan City High School graduates could be tapped to help residents struggling financially because of the public health emergency.

The City Council has scheduled a workshop for Tuesday to further discuss the proposal to take $750,000 out of the city’s Promise Scholarship account for COVID-19 relief.

The measure was offered by Councilwoman Angie Nelson-Deuitch, who feels there’s plenty in the $3.9 million fund to help out-of-work citizens pay for things like rent and utility bills.

She said the most that has been drawn from the account for scholarships in any given year is about $200,000.

The first scholarships were awarded in 2017.

“It’s just something to give back to these students and their families who are struggling,” Nelson-Deuitch said.

Councilman Bryant Dabney said he supports using the fund to help people financially if the city is in a position to do it.

He said the city just started digging itself out of a financial hole before COVID-19 brought great uncertainty on future collections of property taxes, casino proceeds and other funding sources.