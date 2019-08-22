MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City has set in stone its contribution of about $12 million to the proposed Double Track project for the South Shore commuter line.
The Michigan City Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pay $7 million up front and finance the remainder of its share with proceeds of a 20-year bond issue. An overflow crowd of mostly project supporters witnessed the vote.
Council president Don Pryzbylinski said the debt could be paid off entirely in half the 20-year term. All of the money will come from the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission's tax increment financing district encompassing Dunes Plaza and other properties on the city’s south side, officials said.
The TIF collects money generated from the incremental increase from upgraded properties in the district.
City Controller Richard Murphy said Double Track represents an opportunity to tap into a market of workers earning higher pay in Chicago wanting to live in a small, affordable lakefront community.
"That’s a lifestyle we think will resonate especially with the quality of life and affordability of Michigan City," Murphy said.
Double Track includes adding a second set of rails to 16 miles of single-track railroad from Gary to Michigan City. It also includes moving tracks in the city out of the middle of the road, and station upgrades at all stations along the route. It’s estimated a second rail from Michigan City to Gary will take about 30 minutes off one way trips to Michigan City and Chicago
Officials believe quicker access to the Chicago job market would help rebuild population, which is down a quarter from a half century ago, not just by attracting new residents but giving people from Michigan City a chance to stay.
"This next generation of kids in Michigan City can grow up here, get an education, but not have to leave when it comes time to getting a job in their field," Murphy said.
South Shore officials expect the Federal Transit Administration to give the $416 million Double Track project a rating in November high enough to progress in the FTA grant program that would pay 38% of its cost, similar to the rating given the $816 million West Lake Corridor project that would extend commuter rail from Hammond to Dyer.
The rating is a factor in determining which projects the FTA will fund fund.
Earlier this year, the state increased its contribution to $179 million to cover the reduced federal funding amount.
The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority is kicking in Lake and Porter counties' combined share of $36.5 million toward Double Track. LaPorte County government has committed to chipping in just over $6 million, while another $18.25 million has been pledged by St. Joseph County.
According to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, both projects are anticipated to generate $2.3 billion in private investment to the region, over 6,000 new jobs and a $3 billion economic impact by 2048.
Construction of the West Lake rail extension could start in May of 2020 while the double track would start being added in May of 2021.
Pryzbylinski said a commitment to Michigan City’s portion of the funding was made in 2017. He said the unanimous decision Tuesday to honor that commitment, and the restating of benefits of the project, should send a strong message to the FTA.
"It just solidifies the importance that we want to show that we are ready and we want to participate and we fully stand behind this project. Let’s get the project going," Pryzbylinski said.