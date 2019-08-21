McCann Industries has opened a new construction supplies dealership in Merrillville, its second in Northwest Indiana.
The Addison, Illinois-based contractor supplier, which has 10 locations across Chicago, northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, established a new branch at 8900 Louisiana St. in Merrillville to "support construction growth in the Region." It also has a dealership about 10 miles west of there in Schererville.
“We are proud to be expanding our operations by opening our 10th location, and we look forward to exceeding contractor expectations in northern Indiana,” McCann Industries President and CEO Jim McCann said. “We’ve been serving the market for many years from other locations, including our full-service CASE Construction Equipment dealership location in Schererville, Indiana. Now we’ll be able to supply construction supplies, including concrete accessories and related products along with Takeuchi loaders and excavators. The northern Indiana market is strong, and we’re ready to earn new business and grow with our current contractor and municipal customers.”
The new dealership in Merrillville carries a wide array of construction supplies like rebar, mesh, below-grade windows and waterproofing materials, as well as new, used and rental construction equipment. Takeuchi excavators, loaders and other machines are available for sale or rent.
McCann Industries, which was founded in 1967, stocks brands like Husqvarna, DeWalt, Wacker Neuson, Sullair and Honda, and delivers tools and light equipment to job sites throughout the Region. It has parts and certified technicians to provide service or repairs.
For more information, visit at mccannnline.com or call 219-576-7800.