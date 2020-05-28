McDermott to Lakeshore Chamber: 'We're going to be on the leading edge of opening this city back up'

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. told a business crowd Wednesday he hopes to reopen the city as fast as possible.
"We're going to be on the leading edge of opening this city back up," McDermott said during the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's first-ever digital luncheon. "I'm going to open it back up every stage as early as I possibly can that's legal under the governor's orders. I think it's time for all of us to get back to work ASAP and we start fixing our economy. I'll open up as quickly as possible."
McDermott said he thought Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was doing a good job reopening the state's economy in stages, but said he would like to see Horseshoe Casino open. The state is currently considering allowing casinos to reopen in mid-June.
"If everything else is opening, why not?" he said. "It could be the only casino open in the Chicagoland area."
But McDermott stressed people would need to continue to take recommended precautions like practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
"We all have to be adults about it and remember this deadly disease is still out there," he said. "We're trying to co-exist with this deadly disease and provide for our families."
Hammond has had 579 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths. Indiana has had 32,437 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 1,871 deaths.
"It's tragic what's gone on. I know people are excited about the shelter-in-place order being lifted," McDermott said. "I feel like Debbie Downer because I'm constantly reminding people it's still out there and we still need to protect ourselves. It's still out there. We're trying to balance life with having somewhat of a normal economy and job market. That's the balance we're trying to strike and I hope we're successful... I don't think the right answer is to hide out in basements and shut down the economy and cause massive disruptions."
Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce President Dave Ryan said the pandemic has been devastating to the small business community in north Lake County.
"It pays to buy local," he said. "Support your local merchants and restaurants, anybody in retail out there. This has been a very hard time for small businesses. They're really struggling."
McDermott suggested businesses should change the way they operate in the wake of COVID-19.
"One thing I think is going to stick is online food ordering," he said. "If you're House of Pizza or Schoop's or El Taco Real, get an app so people can order on their phone real quick. I think that's a way to make so much revenue for small businesses across the city of Hammond. I think that's one of the things that's going to stick after the pandemic. I do it on my phone almost every day now and never did it once before."
