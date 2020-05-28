McDermott to Lakeshore Chamber: 'We're going to be on the leading edge of opening this city back up'

"It's tragic what's gone on. I know people are excited about the shelter-in-place order being lifted," McDermott said. "I feel like Debbie Downer because I'm constantly reminding people it's still out there and we still need to protect ourselves. It's still out there. We're trying to balance life with having somewhat of a normal economy and job market. That's the balance we're trying to strike and I hope we're successful... I don't think the right answer is to hide out in basements and shut down the economy and cause massive disruptions."

Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce President Dave Ryan said the pandemic has been devastating to the small business community in north Lake County.

"It pays to buy local," he said. "Support your local merchants and restaurants, anybody in retail out there. This has been a very hard time for small businesses. They're really struggling."

McDermott suggested businesses should change the way they operate in the wake of COVID-19.