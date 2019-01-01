McDermott to tell Lakeshore Chamber about 'exciting plans'

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will host Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. at a Jan. 31 event where the mayor will address recent successes, such as the Hammond SportsPlex and the lakefront data center under construction at the former State Line Generating Plant site, and go over what's next for the city.
McDermott will tell the chamber of commerce for Hammond and East Chicago about the highlights of 2018 and "exciting plans for Hammond in 2019" at 12 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Dynasty Banquet Center, 4125 Calumet Ave. in Hammond. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m.
The four-term mayor, the longest-serving in Hammond history, will give a presentation about the state of the city before the crowd of local business leaders, and then take questions from the public.
Tickets to the chamber luncheon cost $30 in advance and must be purchasecd in advance. For more information or tickets, call the Lakeshore Chamber office at 219-931-1000 or email Monique Ruiz at monique@lakeshorechamber.com.