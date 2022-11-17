 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDonald's franchisees provide Thanksgiving meals to needy families in Michigan City

McDonald’s gave away Thanksigiving dinners in Michigan City Wednesday.

 Gene J. Puskar, file, Associated Press

Local Chicagoland McDonald's franchisees brightened the holiday season for families in need in the Michigan City area.

The McDonald’s Operators of Chicagoland gave away more than 300 holiday meal boxes Wednesday morning at the McDonald's at 2404 Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City.

It's part of the annual Food for the Body & Spirit giveaway that Chicago’s Black McDonald’s Operators Association started 22 years ago to help struggling families during the holiday season.

This year, the McDonald's Operators of Chicagoland and Chicago’s Black McDonald’s Operators Association are donating more than 5,000 holiday meal boxes at McDonald's fast-food restaurants all across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

The McDonald's Operators of Chicagoland and Chicago’s Black McDonald’s Operators Association have been giving out turkeys, trimmings, side dishes and baked goods to needy families during the 10-day-long Food for the Body and Spirit campaign.

They have gotten donations from The Northern Illinois Food Bank and Bimbo Bakeries USA to help those in need during the holiday season, when heating expenses, gifts and other mounting costs often put a squeeze on household finances.

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 11/15/22

Families come to pick up the Thanksgiving meals while supplies last, as they did in Michigan City Wednesday morning. Other donation sites include McDonald's in Kankakee, Bridgeview, Broadview and Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood.

Michigan City Owner-Operator Sam Lubeznik oversaw the Thanksgiving dinner giveaway Wednesday. An estimated 95% of McDonald's 13,500 residents in the United States are owned and operated by independent franchisees who run each restaurant like an independent business, albeit one that conforms to corporate standards and quality control.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

