McShane's, Kramer & Leonard to be rebranded as Pulse Technology

After 98 years, a prominent name in Region business will no longer appear on signs, business cards, box trucks or company cars.
McShane's, Kramer & Leonard, a business with deep Region roots dating back to 1921, will be rebranded as Pulse Technology by its Illinois parent company.
Des Plaines Office Equipment, which merged with McShane's in 2016, announced it's building a new headquarters in Schaumburg and rebranding the entire company as Pulse Technology. That includes McShane's, Kramer & Leonard, a Chesterton-based business and office supply company that was the result of a 2017 merger between the Kramer & Leonard office products and furniture firm in Chesterton and McShane's Business Products and Services.
Kramer & Leonard dated back to 1983. McShane's was a longtime Munster company that began in Hammond as a small stationery shop and grew into "the largest independent office products dealer in Northern Indiana." It expanded further into copy machines and information technology services.
McShane's and Kramer & Leonard employed more than 65 people at the time of their merger, after which the merged company shuttered its longtime Munster location at 1844 45th St. It now employs 55 workers, who will stay on with the company.
Pulse Technology will operate locations in Chesterton and Chicago, Rockford and Carol Stream, Illinois, but move all its corporate functions to the new location in Schaumburg. The former Des Plaines Office Equipment now describes itself as "a leading technology company serving the Managed Print Services, Managed Network (IT) and office supplies/furniture needs of the Greater Chicago and Northern Indiana business community."
Most recently headquartered in Carol Stream after a microburst destroyed its headquarters of 30 years in Elk Grove Village in 2017, Pulse Technology acquired a 36,500-square-foot headquarters in Schaumburg that will include a showroom of copiers, multifunction printers, other office equipment and office furniture.
"After a thorough search, we have found a location that we believe will be ideal for our present needs and which will accommodate future growth,” President Chip Miceli said.
