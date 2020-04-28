Meal train furnishes food for front-line medical workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Region friends Katie Garza, Victoria Kemp and Ashley Halpern organized an effort providing restaurant meals for front-line health care workers across Northwest Indiana every night for a week.

Their Community Hospital ICU Meal Train furnished seven days' worth of food to nine local hospitals, including Community Hospital in Munster, Franciscan Hospital in Hammond, Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point, Franciscan Hospital in Munster, Franciscan Hospital in Dyer, Methodist Hospital in Gary and Methodist Hospital in Merrillville. The meals went to health care workers embroiled in the coronavirus fight on the night shift from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

"We were home and at a loss for what we could do to help," said Halpern, chief designer at Region-based Albert's Diamond Jeweler's. "We came up with the idea of a meal train where we get good restaurant meals to the overnight shift at seven area hospitals. The goal was to get people to sponsor meals so we could get ICU staff meals every day for seven days. We made sure it was locally owned restaurants."

People donated to hospitals where family members worked or ones they had a personal connection to, such as if they got treated there.