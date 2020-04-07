Meals for health care workers initiative expands to restaurants across NWI

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DOC's Smokehouse & Craft Bar in Dyer has now distributed hundreds of meals customers bought for front-line health care workers in the fight against coronavirus at hospitals in Munster, Merrillville, East Chicago and Crown Point.

The barbecue restaurant's Adopt-a-Nurse program, in which people buy $10 meals for nurses treating patients for COVID-19 at local emergency rooms, has been a hit since launching last week.

"We weren't expecting this much of a response," co-owner and Chief Barbecue Officer Brent Brashier said. "The outpouring of support has just blown me away."

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority is looking to expand the initiative across Northwest Indiana with its Feeding the First Responders challenge. Restaurants across the Calumet Region are encouraged to see who can provide the most $10 meals bought by their customers to front-line health care workers and first responders battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're going to throw down a challenge," South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batisatos said. "Restauranteurs are passionate about their community and this is a chance to help the community in a time of need by supporting medical personnel."