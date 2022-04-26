 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meals on Wheels launches new spring volunteer campaign

  • Updated
Meals on Wheels launches new spring volunteer campaign

Joe Stephan loads his car to help deliver meals for Meals on Wheels.

 Provided

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana seeks to recruit more volunteers through its Spring into Service campaign.

The nonprofit feeds 1,700 people a day in Northwest Indiana, also performing a wellness check and friendly visit. It needs people to volunteer to deliver meals in Lake and Porter counties.

"Spring is the season of life as everything begins to bloom. It is the perfect time to let your volunteer spirit blossom as well," Meals on Wheels Volunteer Manager Charlie Misovye said. "Help continue our mission of delivering nutritious meals to those in need with the support of community volunteers. Be a part of something bigger than yourself and discover how you can become great by serving others - with only an hour and a half of your time as little as twice a month. Corporate volunteer teams are also welcome to join the Meals on Wheels team. Give back to the community and volunteer today."

Volunteers pick up meals at lunchtime and drive them to people in need, such as homebound elderly residents. Drivers are especially needed to run routes in Merrillville, Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Hobart, Miller, Munster, Whiting and Lakes of the Four Seasons, but other routes also are available.

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana also needs bag packers, bag stampers and volunteer van drivers to take food to designated spots.

"Volunteers are the heart of Meals on Wheels. They establish a relationship with each client," Misovye said. "Volunteers are trained to deliver a personal connection and wellness check with every single meal. Turn your compassion into action and become part of the Meals on Wheels team of volunteers and make a difference in your community."

An upcoming volunteer driver is scheduled at 2 p.m. May 5.

For more information, call 219-756-3663 or email charlie@mownwi.org

Twitter stockholders would get 'dream' price with Musk bid, says analyst

