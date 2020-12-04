Meat processors in Gary and LaPorte awarded $300,000 in coronavirus assistance

Indiana awarded meat processors in Gary and LaPorte $300,000 in coronavirus assistance.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture gave a total of $4 million in relief to 41 Indiana meat processing businesses struggling because of COVID-19 through the Indiana Meat Processing Expansion and Development Grant Program.

“Processing plants in our state are essential, and this funding will help with a variety of necessities to strengthen this sector of our food supply chain,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “These grants will address issues caused by COVID-19 and help meet consumer demands in both normal and emergency situations.”

Tri Eagle Provisions Inc. in Gary got $150,000, and Sims Meat Processing in LaPorte received $150,000.

The state funded the grants through the federal CARES Act, awarded the grants competitively and required a 50% cash match, meaning the program will result in a total of $8 million in public and private sector investment statement.