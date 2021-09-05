Median prices of beachfront homes soar more than $100,000 during pandemic

"This meant that those homeowners that waited one year to sell took home an additional $5.8 million in proceeds at closing," Conner said. "This demand in my opinion has not been driven by people leaving the city so much as COVID and the natural exploration of the border towns brought new lookers. Coupled with other great news of the area investors took note and that has led to the newly found demand. All in all, this is great news."

But the fast-paced growth in the residential market also has consequences for some.

"Let's assume there are 2,000 houses in the interior of Michigan City and let’s assume this appreciation has impacted all those homes equally. Roughly speaking, that means there has been an increase in wealth to these homeowners of $58 million in one year," Conner said. "This is great news if you can leverage this new wealth for the purposes of reinvesting, refinancing and maybe help pay for college for your children. This could be an issue for many homeowners who can't access this capital."

Renters also could be displaced as investors holding rental properties take advantage of the hot market to cash out. The market has moved so quickly renters might not have lateral moves to other rental homes in the same price point.