Median prices of beachfront homes soar more than $100,000 during pandemic

The sale prices of beachfront homes in northern LaPorte County have soared by more than $100,000 during the coronavirus pandemic as more well-to-do buyers have sought out second homes.
The median price of beach-area homes near Michigan City skyrocketed from $379,250 during the first six months of 2020 to $481,000 during the first six months of this year, a nearly 27% jump, according to a market report by Chicago-based @properties. The average price of a home in that market shot up 24% from $424,698 to $528,080.
Second homes outside any metro area saw a huge increase in demand during COVID-19, real estate agent Mike Conner said.
"Indiana had an advantage of course in sharing a border. That border has not meant much in the past because the majority of the second home market saw Indiana 'as a means to an end,'" Conner said. "Buyers and tourists used Indiana to get to their preferred destination. In the throes of COVID, people needed proximity, and there was a whole new group of buyers who did not carry the 'Indiana bias.' They drove to the nearest town and were wowed when they got there, from Miller Beach to Michigan City."
Michigan City also saw a 50% increase in sales year over year in the first half of 2021, according to @properties, one of the largest real estate firms in the country. The median home price rose 28% to $135,000 in the interior Michigan City market.
"This meant that those homeowners that waited one year to sell took home an additional $5.8 million in proceeds at closing," Conner said. "This demand in my opinion has not been driven by people leaving the city so much as COVID and the natural exploration of the border towns brought new lookers. Coupled with other great news of the area investors took note and that has led to the newly found demand. All in all, this is great news."
But the fast-paced growth in the residential market also has consequences for some.
"Let's assume there are 2,000 houses in the interior of Michigan City and let’s assume this appreciation has impacted all those homes equally. Roughly speaking, that means there has been an increase in wealth to these homeowners of $58 million in one year," Conner said. "This is great news if you can leverage this new wealth for the purposes of reinvesting, refinancing and maybe help pay for college for your children. This could be an issue for many homeowners who can't access this capital."
Renters also could be displaced as investors holding rental properties take advantage of the hot market to cash out. The market has moved so quickly renters might not have lateral moves to other rental homes in the same price point.
"That renter finds themselves having to pay another $200 to $300 per month for the same unit," Conner said. "The adverse effect is more homelessness. As I stated before, some entrepreneurs can help fill this void but not without a nimble municipality to understand and address these issues and be a partner, these issues linger. Demand is going to stay strong for the second home market of Michigan City."
But the bidding wars might be ending, Conner said. Buyers are getting fatigued, which will lead the market to stabilize and bring a bigger pool of buyers back to the table.
"I believe the interior of Michigan City will continue to grow at a very brisk pace because of the amount of opportunity and perception from investors and new homeowners despite the all-time highs and that the real estate is still undervalued in Michigan City," Conner said.
"The trajectory of Michigan City has been, I believe, forever altered. It will be an interesting ride over the next few years to see the city come back and how all the new opportunities that appear will be met by local and regional entrepreneurs."