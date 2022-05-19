Medicaid Preparation Workshop to educate public at East Chicago Public Library

Seniors can learn how to sign up for Medicaid, the federal program that helps defray health care expenses for people with limited income, at an upcoming workshop in East Chicago.
Northwest Indiana Community Action will host a Medicaid Preparation Workshop at 10 a.m. May 24 at The Main East Chicago Public Library at 2401 E. Columbus Drive in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood.
"Attorney Christopher Michael Ripley will provide an overview of the Indiana Medicaid eligibility process for individuals and couples seeking assistance with in-community Waiver services or coverage in a nursing facility," Northwest Indiana Community Action Communications Manager Claudia Pena said. "He will discuss all aspects of the process from essential records, estate planning documents, eligibility requirements, the application itself, and issues for after eligibility is established."
The nonprofit is hosting the workshop in celebration of National Elder Law Month. It's free and open to the public.
People can learn about the means-tested federal program that helps pay for nursing home stays, dental expenses and other healthcare costs.
"He will discuss Powers of Attorney, Miller Trusts and advanced planning issues as well," Pena said. "This presentation is geared for the public, but it is specifically for individuals and families concerned with long-term care for themselves or their loved ones whether now or in the future."
For more information, email cpena@nwi-ca.org
