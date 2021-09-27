Meeting the challenge: Attorney finds fulfillment in career, family

When she isn’t championing cases, Jones is advocating for women, including more women in the judiciary. She wants to grow her independent practice and hire female attorneys.

Among her role models are the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Nancy Vaidik, an Indiana Court of Appeals judge since 2000.

Jones described Ginsburg, who served 27 years on the high court, as “short in stature but big in heart. She was true to what she believed was right and was not afraid to dissent.”

President of the Lake County Bar Association, Jones follows the saying, “Don’t talk about it. Be about it.”

“I want to uplift women,” Jones said. “I try to do things to get that end goal.”

As a mother of two, Jones said COVID-19 hit hard as she juggled career, home and family life, considering her husband works 24-hour shifts.

“It’s made life extremely difficult,” she said of the pandemic. She cited cooperation from judges, fellow attorneys and family members.

“I’ve learned you have to have empathy, understanding and patience,” Jones said, “especially as a school-law attorney. This is a heckuva time to be inside schools.”