Meeting the challenge: Attorney finds fulfillment in career, family

When attorney Angela M. Jones tells her two children what she does for a living, she borrows a line from her Chesterton firefighter husband Evan: She helps people.
“I like to help people,” Jones said. “I like to resolve conflict.”
An attorney for 10 years, Jones works in litigation, which means “I’m in court a lot.”
Jones’ practice includes personal injury, municipal law and business law.
Her municipal clients include the Lake County Board of Commissioners, School Town of Munster, East Chicago City Council, Highland Park Board, Independence Hill Conservancy District and Chesterton Firefighters Local 4600.
Personal injury cases include automobile accidents and product failure. Jones’ business clients include medical and dental practices and developers.
“Every part of my job is different. It’s never boring,” said Jones.
A Crown Point resident who grew up in Munster, Jones takes a no-nonsense approach to her job.
“I won’t BS you. I’ll tell you exactly how it is from the ground up,” she said bluntly. “I’m fair. I’m efficient. I’m not going to take money from you. You’ll see who I am, and that’s what you’ll get. I’ll tell you right away if you have a chance at winning your case.”
When she isn’t championing cases, Jones is advocating for women, including more women in the judiciary. She wants to grow her independent practice and hire female attorneys.
Among her role models are the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Nancy Vaidik, an Indiana Court of Appeals judge since 2000.
Jones described Ginsburg, who served 27 years on the high court, as “short in stature but big in heart. She was true to what she believed was right and was not afraid to dissent.”
President of the Lake County Bar Association, Jones follows the saying, “Don’t talk about it. Be about it.”
“I want to uplift women,” Jones said. “I try to do things to get that end goal.”
As a mother of two, Jones said COVID-19 hit hard as she juggled career, home and family life, considering her husband works 24-hour shifts.
“It’s made life extremely difficult,” she said of the pandemic. She cited cooperation from judges, fellow attorneys and family members.
“I’ve learned you have to have empathy, understanding and patience,” Jones said, “especially as a school-law attorney. This is a heckuva time to be inside schools.”
School issues, she said, include keeping buildings open and whether or not to quarantine or wear masks.
At work, Jones said, she tries to be patient and flexible, including with hours. That again poses a challenge. Being an attorney who has children “is the most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” Jones said. “I lean on other people, my husband, my family.”
Jones also takes more time to travel more frequently to make up for long work hours. She plays on a women’s soccer team, is an avid runner, and reads “an obscene number of books.”
A member of the Women Lawyers Association, Jones testified downstate against a bill that was ultimately enacted and removed local participation in the selection of county judges throughout Indiana, including Lake and St. Joseph counties.
She is also a member of the Indiana and National Trial Lawyers associations, Municipal Lawyers Association, and National Association of Distinguished Counsel. The Northwest Indiana Influential Women named Jones its Woman of the Year in Law for 2018.
Jones likens success to a plate spinner. If she takes an eye off one of the plates, it will fall. So it is with her professional and family life.
“It starts with taking care of myself,” she said. “That includes taking breaks, working out, and home workout equipment. If you have 50 plates, you might not break the whole system. But it’s tough. It’s really tough.”
