MegaBeatles!, Echoes of Pompeii and Marrakesh Express to play Memorial Opera House

"Echoes of Pompeii is comprised of a 10-piece band to give fans the true sound of a Pink Floyd concert. From synthesizers, delayed vocals, slide guitars and female backup singers, they leave no stone unturned when it comes to their sound. They grab the audience with state-of-the-art visuals such as lasers, lights, video, and iconic images that Pink Floyd was well known to produce," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Audiences will transcend from a calm moving coma state of mind into a standing ovation all night long, as if they were riding a celestial roller coaster. So please take your seat, buckle up and get ready to take flight."

Tickets also range from $40 to $80 for the Memorial Opera House's final October show, a tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young that will revive the 1960s.