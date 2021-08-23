MegaBeatles!, Echoes of Pompeii and Marrakesh Express to play Memorial Opera House

A procession of musical acts will take listeners on a nostalgic trip down memory lane this fall.
Tributes to the Beatles, Pink Floyd and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young will play the Memorial Opera House in October
MegaBeatles will perform at the historic venue at 104 East Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Echoes of Pompeii - A Tribute to Pink Floyd will play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, while Marrakesh Express - A CSNY Experience will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
"They’re back! Joining us for the seventh consecutive year, members of The Crawpuppies and Chris & Lou will present a spectacular trip down memory lane as we kick off our 2021 Fall Concert Series," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Selling out every year, MegaBeatles has been a wonderful way to celebrate with our patrons. Make sure you don’t miss the party as we dip into the voluminous hits catalog of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Come on out and spend 'A Day in the Life' as we 'Twist and Shout' through the night."
Tickets range from $40 to $80 for the MegaBeatles and also for the popular Pink Floyd cover band Echoes of Pompeii, a frequent favorite on many Region stages. Echoes of Pompeii will play the psychedelic British band's many hits such as "Another Brick in the Wall," "Money" and "Comfortably Numb" at the former Grand Army of the Republic Hall.
"Echoes of Pompeii is comprised of a 10-piece band to give fans the true sound of a Pink Floyd concert. From synthesizers, delayed vocals, slide guitars and female backup singers, they leave no stone unturned when it comes to their sound. They grab the audience with state-of-the-art visuals such as lasers, lights, video, and iconic images that Pink Floyd was well known to produce," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Audiences will transcend from a calm moving coma state of mind into a standing ovation all night long, as if they were riding a celestial roller coaster. So please take your seat, buckle up and get ready to take flight."
Tickets also range from $40 to $80 for the Memorial Opera House's final October show, a tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young that will revive the 1960s.
"Marrakesh Express is dedicated to tributing CSNY which is often unheard of due to the difficulty in replicating the 3- and 4-part vocal harmonies that made the group international superstars. Marrakesh Express excels at reproducing their complex songs and cascading, layered harmonies. The band takes the audience back to the late 1960s with youthful musicians who bring an authentic hippie vibe and visual to the stage," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Marrakesh Express upholds the integrity of their music with vivid and realistic performances of CSNY’s most recognizable songs. Featuring four harmonizing vocalists backed by a top-flight band, they deliver a unique and energetic concert performing the classic acoustic and electric CSNY hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites."
All the shows will have a full cash bar.
For more information, call 219-548-9137, visit www.memorialoperahouse.com or go to www.facebook.com/memorialoperahouse.