A Chicago furniture and home decor store featured on an HGTV show has opened its much-anticipated second location in Munster's Centennial Village.

The Schererville couple Joe and Meg Piercy, who hosted "Renovation Goldmine" on HGTV, opened another MegMade furniture and interior design store at 9610 N. Centennial Drive in Munster's Centennial Village. Like the flagship MegMade in Chicago's hip Logan Square neighborhood, it stocks upcycled vintage furniture, furniture paint line and home goods.

"This has the vibe, culture and style of the Chicago store," Meg Piercy said. "That store has a different look as horses used to pull buggies through there. There's a lot of history in that building. But the feel of the store is very similar."

MegMade specializes in one-of-a-kind reclaimed furniture pieces that are customizable. It employs a full-time picker to find antique and vintage furniture that it refinishes. It restores buffet tables, dressers, rocking chairs, mirrors, bassinets and other pieces of vintage furniture

"It's environmentally better for the world to upcycle furniture," she said. "A lot of these older pieces are beautifully made and perfectly good if not in great shape. We offer vintage paired with new to give decorated houses one-of-a-kind furniture. The uniqueness of the pieces make them a conversation piece, something people will talk about when hosting."

Furniture just isn't built the way it used to be, Piercy said.

"Back then it was made from solid wood," she said. "There's no chance an IKEA dresser would last 50 or 60 years. Things aren't made to last now, even washers, driers and refrigerators. People had fewer items back then but treasured them more. Now we're more of a consumer society where people are looking to save money. It's a disposable society where they make veneers so thin on new pieces we wouldn't be able to sand it down. We strive for perfect pieces for a house that you'll cherish more."

A ribbon cutting with the Munster Chamber of Commerce took place Friday.

"Everyone we hire has some sort of history in design," she said. "There are experts on the floor to help people find something through their homes."

The Piercys, who are raising their three boys in Briar Ridge in Schererville, spread their message of "old is gold" and "there's gold in every home" in "Renovation Goldmine," which aired last year on HGTV. They upcycled vintage furniture while doing home renovation projects across Chicagoland.

The couple met at a church in Lincoln Park while living in Chicago and got into the home renovation business by happenstance. They were trying to flip a house and got ripped off by a contractor while they were expecting their first child. They needed a changing table and found a vintage dresser in an alley. Meg stayed up all night watching YouTube videos on how to refurbish it and soon started painting furniture while watching television in their living room.

Her passion for DIY blossomed into a business in which she sold pieces on Craiglist. It was called MegMade because of her prolific output: Joe Piercy would say "Meg made this, Meg made that" while giving people tours of their home in Chicago.

They moved to Northwest Indiana two years ago in search of more space and a backyard for their boys. A friend from Valparaiso encouraged them to consider the Region.

They decided to open a second store in the Region to be closer to home.

"We had looked at spaces on Indianapolis Boulevard and elsewhere but liked this still-growing area," she said. "It's got boutiques, indoor golf, a medspa. It's a cool, electric retail center."

The new 3,600-square-foot store sells everything for the home: lighting, upholstery, pottery, ceramics, coffee table books, paint lines, cards, pillows, candles and more. It will host regular classes on furniture painting and is looking to partner with other local businesses, such as by having Highland's Tasty Olive Company over for an olive oil tasting.

"We love to collaborate and create magic with other people," she said.

People can see couches, rugs and furniture on display in the showroom.

"This is our first store outside our main store," she said. "If this is a huge success, we want to bring what we do to other places."

The store offers interior design services, including by reimaging domestic spaces and refinishing vintage pieces people might have at home and making them focal points.

"A dresser from your childhood house might take someone down nostalgia lane," she said. "We accept pieces dropped off at Munster and take them to work on them at our production facility in Chicago. We have wallpapers, fabrics, upholstery, draperies, lighting and a lot of fun new things at different price points in the showroom. We not only have vintage but new as well, some interesting pieces with a MegMade kind of vibe."

MegMade will deliver throughout the area. MegMade will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Munster. For more information, visit megmade.com or call 219-380-9426.