Meijer giving artists a chance to get their work featured on merchandise
Meijer in Highland in shown.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Meijer is giving artists a chance to get their work featured on merchandise at its stores.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer, which has many locations across Northwest Indiana, is seeking submissions of artwork it will sell on stationery, home decor and other limited-edition products.

Meijer is specifically seeking work inspired by Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Pride Month and Hispanic Heritage Month that will be sold in conjunction with those holidays.

Art must be submitted online by Nov. 7. Winners will get cash prizes and Meijer also will donate a portion of the sales from the collection to nonprofits.

Meijer is seeking art by local artists with diverse backgrounds from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. 

“At Meijer, we want our products and business partners to reflect our communities, customers and team members,” said Peter Whitsett, Meijer Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing. “That’s what makes this collection so special. Our customers will see perspectives both similar to and different from their own reflected through art on products they can bring into their homes.”

The retailer, which has stores in Highland, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City, also wants locally inspired art to include in the seasonal collections. While Meijer has partnered with black students in Michigan on limited-edition Black History Month and Juneteenth shirts, it's the first time it has recruited artists from local communities on such a big scale.

“We’re excited to support local artists by offering a platform for their work to reach thousands of customers and homes across the Midwest,” Meijer Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion Tim Williams said.

For more information, visit www.meijer.com.

