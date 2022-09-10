Meijer seeks more diverse suppliers

Local companies could get a big break and be given the chance to stock their products at Meijer superstores around the Region and the greater Midwest.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer seeks merchandise and apparel from companies in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

It’s particularly interested in suppliers owned by women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ people.

Locally, Meijer has stores in Highland, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage and Valparaiso.

It’s seeking video submissions from local vendors describing their brands and products. Prospective vendors have until Sept. 18 to submit for the opportunity to pitch Meijer merchants.

"While we've made great strides to ensure our vendors represent our customers in terms of both diversity and geography across our stores, we're excited to hold this event that specifically focuses on general merchandise and apparel," said Peter Whitsett, Meijer Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing.

The videos should be three minutes or less. They can be created on smartphones and must include an introduction of the people, their business and a detailed description of their products. The videos, which do not have to be professionally produced, should also include background on their production process, information about the supply chain and the recommended retail price.

For more information, visit www.meijer.com.