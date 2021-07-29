Meijer, Target offering teachers 15% off

Meijer and Target are offering teachers 15% off so they can stock up on supplies for the coming school year.

Grand Rapids-based Meijer, which has Northwest Indiana locations in Highland, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City, is offering the discount to any teachers who show their school ID at the customer service desk through Sept. 6.

“Teachers proved to be heroes as they adapted lesson plans and extended the classroom into their homes during the pandemic,” said May Graceffa, director of back-to-school merchandising for Meijer. “The upcoming school year may require flexibility, so finding a way to further reduce stress on their pocketbooks as they consider their own homes and families for the first day of classes led us to expand the offerings covered by this year’s discount.”

More than 1,500 products are covered by the discount, including paper, pencils, notebooks and folders. It's been expanded to include kid's apparel and office furniture like desks, frames, lamps and bookshelves, as well as all-purpose cleaners, disinfecting sprays, hand sanitizer, hand tissues, and baby wipes because of the coronavirus pandemic.