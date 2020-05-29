Meijer's Merrillville store donates to Meals on Wheels

The retailer Meijer gave $5,000 to help Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana deliver nutritious meals to home-bound seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, at the request of the Merrillville store on U.S. 30.
“As a family business, Meijer is committed to strengthening the community we serve. Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana shares our value of treating others with dignity and respect. We are proud to help Meals on Wheels deliver nutrition and connection that keeps seniors safe and healthy,” Meijer of Merrillville Retail Administrative Assistant Kythera Rusk said.
Meals on Wheels delivers 1,200 meals a day to Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Starke counties. The nonprofit delivers hot, fresh meals Monday through Friday and frozen meals on the weekends throughout Northwest Indiana. Its work has become especially vital during the COVID-19 crisis, when many at-risk seniors are more averse to leaving the house.
“We are honored Mejier recognizes how vital our service is to the community’s health and safety,” Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana Sandra Noe said. “Especially during this pandemic, meal delivery is an essential service and a lifeline to seniors. Meijer’s donation will help us continue to meet every client’s nutritional needs.”
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates 248 big-box supercenters around the Midwest, including in Merrillville, Highland, Portage, Valparaiso, and Michigan City.
For more infomation, visit www.meijer.com or www.mownwi.org.
