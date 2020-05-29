You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Meijer's Merrillville store donates to Meals on Wheels
urgent

Meijer's Merrillville store donates to Meals on Wheels

Meijer's Merrillville store donates to Meals on Wheels

The Merrillville Meijer is shown in this file photo.

 The Times

The retailer Meijer gave $5,000 to help Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana deliver nutritious meals to home-bound seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, at the request of the Merrillville store on U.S. 30. 

“As a family business, Meijer is committed to strengthening the community we serve. Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana shares our value of treating others with dignity and respect. We are proud to help Meals on Wheels deliver nutrition and connection that keeps seniors safe and healthy,” Meijer of Merrillville Retail Administrative Assistant Kythera Rusk said.

Meals on Wheels delivers 1,200 meals a day to Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Starke counties. The nonprofit delivers hot, fresh meals Monday through Friday and frozen meals on the weekends throughout Northwest Indiana. Its work has become especially vital during the COVID-19 crisis, when many at-risk seniors are more averse to leaving the house.

“We are honored Mejier recognizes how vital our service is to the community’s health and safety,” Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana Sandra Noe said. “Especially during this pandemic, meal delivery is an essential service and a lifeline to seniors. Meijer’s donation will help us continue to meet every client’s nutritional needs.”

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Sheriff Martinez

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates 248 big-box supercenters around the Midwest, including in Merrillville, Highland, Portage, Valparaiso, and Michigan City.

For more infomation, visit www.meijer.com or www.mownwi.org.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts