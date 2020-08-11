Members Advantage Credit Union celebrates customer appreciation month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members Advantage Credit Union, with branches in Michigan City and Portage, is saying thank you to the members who bank there.

The credit union is celebrating Members Appreciation Month in August, and Members Appreciation Week this week.

“We hope that expansion of member celebrations to an entire month for 2020 allows our members to experience the recognition that we feel they deserve," Members Advantage Credit Union President Frank Beachnau said. "MACU is proud to be a part of this rich and vibrant community we all call home, and we look forward to serving all of our members for years to come.”

During Members Appreciation Week, the credit union is offering special loans, giveaways and a raffle for both existing and new customers to have their last credit card purchase paid off. In August, they can sign up for e-statements in a gift card giveaway, enter a raffle to have their last car payment paid for by the credit union, or get special deals.

Customer Appreciation Week will end with a cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the branch at 3064 Ohio St. Staff and the board will serve hot dogs, chips and beverages.