Members Advantage Credit Union donates money to cancer patients

LAPORTE — Members Advantage Credit Union, a local credit union with branches in Michigan City and Portage, recently donated $500 to the NewDay Foundation of LaPorte to help local cancer patients.

The locally managed nonprofit financial institution, which is open to anyone who lives or works in LaPorte, Porter or Lake counties, wanted to support the nonprofit that seeks to comfort cancer patients undergoing treatment.

“We have all been touched by cancer in some form,” Members Advantage Credit Union President Frank Beachnau said. “We have either struggled ourselves or know someone who has suffered the side effects of treatment. We are honored that our donation will go to help comfort our friends as they fight this awful disease.”

The NewDay foundation gives first-time chemotherapy and radiation patients "Bags of Hopes" that include shawls, journals, CDs of relaxing music, prayers and words of encouragement from a cancer survivor. It also gives children with cancer at local hospitals books, teddy bears, coloring books and crayons.