Members Advantage Credit Union donates money to cancer patients
Members Advantage Credit Union donated money to the NewDay Foundation, which comforts new cancer patients.

 Joseph S. Pete

LAPORTE — Members Advantage Credit Union, a local credit union with branches in Michigan City and Portage, recently donated $500 to the NewDay Foundation of LaPorte to help local cancer patients.

The locally managed nonprofit financial institution, which is open to anyone who lives or works in LaPorte, Porter or Lake counties, wanted to support the nonprofit that seeks to comfort cancer patients undergoing treatment.

“We have all been touched by cancer in some form,” Members Advantage Credit Union President Frank Beachnau said. “We have either struggled ourselves or know someone who has suffered the side effects of treatment. We are honored that our donation will go to help comfort our friends as they fight this awful disease.”

The NewDay foundation gives first-time chemotherapy and radiation patients "Bags of Hopes" that include shawls, journals, CDs of relaxing music, prayers and words of encouragement from a cancer survivor. It also gives children with cancer at local hospitals books, teddy bears, coloring books and crayons.

“There are many worthy organizations that we can and do support throughout LaPorte County," Members Advantage Credit Union Chief Financial Officer Bob Havens said. "We are blessed that as a credit union, we are able to pour back into the community that we live and work in. It’s another reason I love being part of MACU.”

For more information, call 877-874-6943 or visit www.macuonline.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

