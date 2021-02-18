Members Advantage Credit Union donates to help growing need at Portage Township Food Pantry

Members Advantage Credit Union made a donation to the Portage Township Food Pantry at a time demand is skyrocketing because of the coronavirus pandemic and cars have lined up down the street.

The non-profit credit union, which has branches in Michigan City and Portage, gave $500 to the food bank in Portage to help it provide services to the need, including emergency assistance to about 600 families in crisis.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help facilitate donations that make an impact on people’s lives in our communities," Members Advantage Credit Union President Frank Beachnau said. "Food is a basic need that a lot of us take for granted, so we are grateful for the opportunity to remind ourselves and others of how fortunate we are to know where our next meal is coming from.”

The food pantry at 6225 Lute Road has faced rising need, as COVID-19 causes many people to lose their jobs, hours or income. As many as one of every five Northwest Indiana residents were unemployed during the start of the pandemic.