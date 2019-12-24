Members Advantage Credit Union, which has branches in Michigan City and Portage, made donations to several community nonprofits in an effort to spread holiday cheer.
“As a community institution, it’s important that we do our part,” Members Advantage Credit Union President Frank Beachnau said. “Being able to care for our community the way we do is one of the things that I love about being part of a credit union, and being able to help during the holidays — a time that is especially hard for many families — makes it even more special.”
The credit union gave $2,000 to the Michigan City Salvation Army, which will use it to feed 800 local families. It gave another $500 to Steady Stitchers, a nonprofit that knits afghans, backpacks, hats, scarves, mittens, walker, wheelchair totes and hats for preemies.
Members Advantage Credit Union also gave $500 to the NewDay Foundation, which will be used to create "Bags of Hope" to help patients cope with chemotherapy and to distributing coloring books and other distractions to children in the hospital.
“As a credit union, we are humbled to be able to help our friends and neighbors in the way we do," MACU Executive Vice President Bob Havens said. "Our community has so many worthy organizations, and we are honored to be able to help support the great work they do.”
The locally managed nonprofit credit union serves anyone who lives or works in LaPorte, Porter or Lake counties.
For more information, visit www.macuonline.org or call 877-874-6943.
Joseph S. Pete's memorable stories from 2019
There are too many to choose from, as I can be quite prolific, but here's a look at some of the favorite stories I covered in 2019.