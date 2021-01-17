Members Advantage Credit Union gives to Steady Stitchers

Members Advantage Credit Union, which has branches in Michigan City and Portage, is giving $500 to Steady Stitchers, a nonprofit that puts volunteers' sewing, crocheting and knitting skills to good use.

The credit union, which is open to anyone who lives or works in LaPorte, Porter or Lake counties in Northwest Indiana, supports various community causes across the Calumet Region.

It made its most recent donation to Michigan City-based Steady Stitchers, who make afghans and hats for preemies, walker and wheel chair totes for seniors, and hats, scarves and mittens to keep the homeless warm in the winter. The group meets from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. every Monday in the basement studio of the Swanson Activity Center for Older Adults at 1230 W. Ind. 2 in LaPorte.

“One of the joys of running a credit union is the opportunity to build into our local community," MACU president Frank Beachnau said. "Through the Steady Stitchers, we are able to assist fellow residents who are struggling and those who simply need a helping hand. We are honored to be able to play a small role in what the Steady Stitchers are doing.”