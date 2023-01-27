Members Source Credit Union takes over vacated United Federal Credit Union branch in Griffith

Members Source Credit Union has taken over the building United Federal Credit Union recently vacated in Griffith.

The credit union has been in Griffith for 24 years, operating out of the Griffland Plaza on the border of Highland. It will move to a more prominent and visible space on Broad Street just north of downtown.

"When the building came up for sale we jumped at the opportunity because we saw a way to provide the community and our current membership with an improved member experience," Marketing & Experience Manager Bryce Carden said. "This branch also provided a much more prominent location within the Griffith community which we serve."

Members Source Credit Union acquired the branch at 510 N. Broad St. for an undisclosed sum. It will open on Feb. 6, with a grand opening event planned at an undetermined date in the summer.

"We like the close-knit feel of this area. Over the past 20-plus years of serving this area we have found that residents are kind, friendly and take pride in the community. Being a community-based credit union this matches up with our core values and beliefs," Carden said. "Although we have been in this community for many years we feel that some residents may not know us or the benefit of membership with us because we haven’t been in a heavily trafficked area. We hope this new location will help more members of the community learn about us."

Members Source made minor renovations.

"We have updated the inside with new paint and carpet but have left most of the interior the same to give the same look and feel to those who previously banked here," he said.

Members Source also has branches in Merrillville and Dyer. It will employ about to 10 people at its new Griffith location.

"MSCU has been proudly serving the Northwest Indiana community for 88 years and with the addition of this new branch we feel we are set up to serve this community for 88 more. Anyone who live or works in Lake, LaPorte, Porter, or Jasper county is eligible to enjoy the benefits of MSCU membership," he said.

For more information, visit www.ms-cu.com.