Memorial Day ceremony planned at Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial Park

Community Healthcare System invites the public to take part in Memorial Day ceremonies at Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial Park in Munster.

A ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the 2.5-acre park at 9710 Calumet Ave. will honor service members who died in combat, giving special recognition to those who hailed from Munster.

Munster VFW Post 2697 and American Legion Post 16 will conduct the Memorial Day Ceremony at the memorial, which honors the sacrifices of veterans of every major war during the 20th century. A 21-gun salute will take place at noon.

The Memorial Day event is free and open to the public.

It's a continuation of the Memorial Day tradition The Grand Army of the Republic began in 1868 “for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country … with services and testimonials of respect."

It will take place rain or shine at the Community Veterans Memorial across from Centennial Park, just north of Sheffield Ave. and 2.5 miles south of the Borman Expressway in Munster.

The park was developed by local veterans who came together in the late 1990s to honor war heroes. The war memorial aims to remember, educate and challenge with scenes from all the 20th century's major wars, realistic sculptures and voice over narration.

It's open from dawn to dusk year-round.

For more information, visit www.CommunityVeteransMemorial.org.

