Memorial Day travel expected to be busiest in years

This Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest for travel in years, despite surging gas prices that are causing widespread pain at the pump.

AAA forecasts travel will return to pre-pandemic levels after a travel resurgence that started earlier this year. It's predicting travel will increase to the busiest level in three years, which would be the second-highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010, behind only the spike last year as coronavirus restrictions eased.

About 34.9 million Americans will hit the road and travel more than 50 miles to get away for fun and frolic this weekend.

“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that. Reservations for flights, hotels and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday, and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”

An estimated 90% of travelers will drive this Memorial Day weekend, despite record-high gas prices. Airfare is down 6% with an average price of $184 per ticket.

It's estimated that 835,000 people in Indiana will travel at least 50 miles this Memorial Day weekend, including 771,000 by car and 41,000 by air, according to AAA. That's short of the 2019 record of 910,000 travelers, including 824,000 by car and 48,000 by air but near the 2017 numbers of 858,000 total travelers, including 775,000 by car and 45,000 by air.

“Surging demand and weather have challenged flight schedules since the beginning of the year,” Haas said. “With the type of volume we anticipate going forward, we still recommend the safety net of a travel agent and travel insurance. Both are lifesavers if something unexpectedly derails your travel plans.”

The average price of gas is $4.58 per gallon in Indiana and $4.97 per gallon in Illinois as of Wednesday, according to AAA. Memorial Day gas prices averaged $3.30 per gallon last year, $3 a gallon in 2019 and $3.10 per gallon in 2018.

The highest price on record was $4.10 per gallon back in 2008.

“Coming out of this two-year pandemic, people are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record-high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them,” said AAA spokesperson Molly Hart. “Many may look at cost-cutting measures to offset the added expense, like driving shorter distances, staying in a less expensive hotel, or spending less on shopping, dining and entertainment.”

INRIX forecasts traffic could double travel times in major metropolitan areas like Chicago. The longest delays will likely take place Thursday and Friday.

“Even with a significant increase in gas prices, we expect a large jump in holiday driving compared to the last few years,” INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue said. “Drivers should expect congestion on major roadways around big cities and popular destinations. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

The average price of mid-rants hotels is up 42% this year to a range of $199 to $257 a night. Car rental rates fell 16% to an average of $100 a day.

Memorial Day marks the beginning of the traditional summer travel season.

About 69% of Americans plan to travel this summer with 60% likely to take more vacations, according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Higher gas prices however meant 57% said they were likely to take fewer leisure trips and 54% shorter trips.

“The pandemic has instilled in most people a greater appreciation for travel, and that’s reflected in the plans Americans are making to get out and about this summer. But just as COVID’s negative impact on travel is starting to wane, a new set of challenges is emerging in the form of historic inflation and record-high gas prices. We will be keeping a close eye on these issues and urging Congress and the administration to do the same in order to help ensure they don’t negatively impact hotels’ continued pandemic recovery,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.