Memorial Day weekend gas prices projected to be highest since 2014 as travel resumes

Gas prices are expected to average $2.98 per gallon on Memorial Day, a $1.02 per gallon increase as compared to the holiday weekend last year and the highest since $3.66 a gallon during Memorial Day weekend of 2014.

Demand has risen, but the price spike also was exacerbated by the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that delivers 45% of the gas supply to the Southeast. It was shut down for six days, resulting in shortages, panic and people trying to hoard gasoline in plastic bags.

“The numbers are clear: People are itching to travel as the nation recovers from COVID-19 but are frustrated with some of the highest holiday weekend gas prices in quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gas prices have been increasing for months due to the continued rise in gasoline demand as a myriad of destinations reopen ahead of the summer driving season.

"The Colonial Pipeline shutdown only highlighted how much more reliant consumers have become on gasoline since the pandemic hit. Drivers don’t need to worry too much though, as there is an end in sight. Prices should ease up ahead of the holiday, mainly in areas where the pipeline challenges were most severe. Be warned that a rebound may happen as we approach midsummer, should gasoline demand rise to near-record levels.”