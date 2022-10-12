Memorial Opera House presents Halloween-inspired gala

VALPARAISO — The Phantoms of the Opera House gala will bring a spooky good time to Valparaiso.

The fundraising gala will feature singer Lisa Margaroli as Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, costumes and cocktails for a cause: the preservation of the historic Memorial Opera House. The 21+ event will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road.

"Mere mortals, capture your friends and drag them to the party of the year," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Leave your little ghouls and goblins at home and join us for this haunted affair, as we present our inaugural Halloween Fundraiser Extravaganza. Park your broomsticks and hearses, and enjoy an unearthly and unnerving graveyard of chilling fun."

The Elvira impersonator will kick off the festivities at 7:30 p.m. and emcee throughout the evening. The night's "phantasmic" entertainment includes spooky pooches on parade, The DisDress Dolls Burlesque Troupe, a magician and a raffle. It will have several contests, including for best costume, scariest costume, funniest costume, best couple and best Elvira look-alike.

The event will include dancing, a DJ, a cash bar, photo ops and food trucks like Assalys House of Garlic, Manta Latin Kitchen, Ricochet Tacos, Smoke on the Water and Valpo Velvet. Among the vendors selling wares will be Alley Kat's Curiosity Shoppe, Baking Love, Coffin Coffee Company, DisDress Dolls, Fluid Coffee Roasters, Freaky Finds, Grantham Airbrush & Signs, Metta Clay, Monstrous Fish, Olde Thyme Magick, Pieces of Jayde Uncommon Goods, Sinister Rex, Soapwood Art Studio, Spooky Little Things and Unhinged Pottery.

"Clear the cobwebs, exorcise your inhibitions, let your spirit lurk about, and enjoy the boos and bones as we hex, cackle and curse our way through a heart-pounding evening of tricks, treats and morbid magic," the news release said.

Tickets are $29 in advance, $35 at the door.

For more information, call 219-548-9137 or visit memorialoperahouse.com.